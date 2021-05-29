Dharejo takes notice fire incident in warehouse of factory at Site Area Gulbai Maripur

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo took notice of the fire incident in the warehouse of the factory at Site Area Gulbai Maripur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo took notice of the fire incident in the warehouse of the factory at Site Area Gulbai Maripur.

Dhareejo has directed the MD site and concerned officers to carry out relief operations and asking them to take effective measures to prevent such incidents in future.

He also directed the factory owners to take effective measures to prevent fire incidents in their factories and warehouses so that such incidents do not happen in future and ensure safety of life and property of the workers.

Dharejo added that who committed negligence in this regard would be dealt with in accordance with the law and the MD would visit the industrial zones to review the safety measures taken for the workers.

He said that action would be taken against the factory owners who did not take effective measures to protect their workers as per the law.