Dharna politics damaging medicines supply, DRAP functioning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pharmacists have opposed the ongoing sit-in (dharna) politics by the opposition, which was disrupting the supply of medicines and hindering the functioning of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DEAP).

This was stated by a leader of Pakistan Young Pharmacists Association Dr Noor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WH Healthcare Muqadas Ali in an exclusive talk with APP here on Sunday.

They said DRAP head office was located at TF Complex, Peshawar Mor, and it had been shut down since last Thursday.

They said pharmaceutical companies had approached DRAP for registration of their products, but they had to return without completion of the task due to a sit-in going on at Peshawar Mor.

They said so far issuance of licences to 5,000 products had been suspended besides postponement of issuance of NOCs to many pharmaceutical companies to import and export their products.

Also, around 150 pharmaceutical companies had their offices in Islamabad and 80 units working in surroundings of the Federal capital.

Due to shortage of containers and hinderance of roads, supply orders of medicines from these pharma units were being affected badly.

Meanwhile, the ongoing strike of doctors across Punjab had already damaged the healthcare and the hurdles in the supply of medicines to other parts of the country, particularly Punjab, is adding fuel to fire.

Both officials made a fervent appeal to high-ups to look into the matter and solve the problem of supply of medicines and smooth functioning of DRAP.