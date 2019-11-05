Dharna politics detrimental to democracy, political harmony

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary for National Assembly Constituency (NA) 23 Shabqadar Charsadda district, Majeed Khan and local stalwart Naoroz Khan said on Tuesday that Dharna (sit in) politics was detrimental to democracy and political harmony and called for discouraging this practice for quick resolution of people's problems and strengthening of democratic institutions in the country.

In a press statement issued here, the PTI leaders said there was no justification of JUI-F Dharna in the prevailing geo-political situation as such agitation practices were harmful for democracy and political harmony in the country.

They said if the trend of overthrowing an elected government or taking resignation from the Prime Minister through Dharna politics was set today than no Govt or Prime Minister would fulfill their constitutional term and resultantly democracy would suffer.

They said constitution has provided a comprehensive mechanism regarding de-seating of a Prime Minister through vote of no confidence procedure and if opposition has any grievances, should adopt this legal and constitutional procedure.

However, they said opposition lack majority in the National Assembly and in case they tabled no confidence motion against the prime minister, would bound to be rejected.

The PTI leaders said the country has started moving on right direction due to prudent economic policies of present elected government and confidence of foreign and domestic investors were restored.

They said conspiracies against democracy would be thwarted with power of people and PTI government would complete its five years tenure and would address masses' problems.

They said all basic amenities of life would be provided to people of Charsadda district under the leadership of MNA Malik Anwar Taj with special focus on development of rural areas of the constituency.