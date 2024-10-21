Open Menu

"Dhee Raani" Programme Inaugurated In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

"Dhee Raani" Programme inaugurated in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Chief Minister's initiative 'Dhee Raani' Programme has been launched here on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawer Ghous Khan inaugurated the programme.

Talking to APP, he said that it was a revolutionary initiative by the Punjab government

to help underprivileged people to wed their daughters comfortably. He said the Punjab

government would provide financial assistance of Rs 100,000 as 'Salami' with lunch,

furniture, clothes and dinner set and other gifts to each girl for her marriage under the

programme.

Rana munawar Ghous said that through this revolutionary initiative no daughter of poor

people would get overage due to dowry funds.

He said that application should be submitted online till November 5, 2024 or by visiting

nearest the social welfare office.

He said that eligible daughters could get dowry under the programme after verification

by the Tehsil and district administration teams.

