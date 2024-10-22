Open Menu

'Dhee Rani Program, A Revolutionary Initiative':DD Social Welfare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

'Dhee Rani Program, a revolutionary initiative':DD Social Welfare

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Director Social welfare Zaiba Andleeb on Tuesday said that the newly launched Punjab Dhee Rani Program was a revolutionary step taken by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday,she said that the program ensured that no daughter of poor family remained unmarried due to financial burden.

She said that destitute and deserving families can apply under the program through visiting website http://cmp.punjab.gov.pk or by visiting social welfare nearest office.

Zaiba Andleeb highlighted that through the initiative,20 guests of each side in a wedding ceremony would be served by the government,whereas 'salami' of Rs.100,000 would be given to the bride via ATM.

Zaiba further informed that necessary furniture items, clothes and other items would also be provided under the initiative.

She said that people can also contact on helpline number 1312 for more details.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Punjab Marriage Family Government

Recent Stories

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

21 minutes ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

33 minutes ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

53 minutes ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

1 hour ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

5 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

17 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

17 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

17 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

17 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan