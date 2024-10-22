'Dhee Rani Program, A Revolutionary Initiative':DD Social Welfare
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Director Social welfare Zaiba Andleeb on Tuesday said that the newly launched Punjab Dhee Rani Program was a revolutionary step taken by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to APP here on Tuesday,she said that the program ensured that no daughter of poor family remained unmarried due to financial burden.
She said that destitute and deserving families can apply under the program through visiting website http://cmp.punjab.gov.pk or by visiting social welfare nearest office.
Zaiba Andleeb highlighted that through the initiative,20 guests of each side in a wedding ceremony would be served by the government,whereas 'salami' of Rs.100,000 would be given to the bride via ATM.
Zaiba further informed that necessary furniture items, clothes and other items would also be provided under the initiative.
She said that people can also contact on helpline number 1312 for more details.
