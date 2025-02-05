Open Menu

Dhee Rani Program: Mass Wedding Ceremony Held For 57 Couples In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Dhee Rani Program: Mass wedding ceremony held for 57 couples in Khanewal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A mass wedding ceremony was organised in Khanewal for 57 couples under Punjab Dhee Rani programme by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab's Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt was the chief guest at the event, while other attendees included MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, MPAs Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, Barrister Usama Fazal, Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman, Aamir Hayat Hiraj, Rana Babar Hussain, Asghar Hayat Hiraj, former MNA Pir Aslam Bodla, Secretary of Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Salma Sulaiman and DPO Ismail Kharrak.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare extended congratulations and best wishes to the newlywed couples on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He also distributed Dhee Rani Salami Cards among the couples, granting them a monetary gift of Rs 100,000 each. Additionally, the couples were presented with wedding gifts, including double beds, mattresses, mirrors, dinner sets, cooking utensils, fans and other household items.

In his address, minister said that CM's vision is to serve the people and the Punjab Dhee Rani programme reflects her commitment to public welfare.

He emphasised that she is carrying out this initiative purely for the pleasure of Allah. He further remarked that the this program will be remembered in history, highlighting Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s maternal role in supporting the daughters of Punjab.

The minister also mentioned that the Himmat Card and Dhee Rani programmes lay the foundation of a welfare society. Through her service, the chief minister has set the groundwork for a Riyasat-e-Madina-like state. He added that the programme also benefits daughters from minority communities.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman also addressed the gathering, conveying the CMs message and congratulations to the couples. The event featured a traditional Jhoomar dance performance, followed by a luncheon for the newlyweds and guests. The ceremony concluded with prayers.

Prominent figures from the district administration, the President of the District Bar Association, Mehr Iftikhar Nikiana and members of civil society were also present.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

1 hour ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

2 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

3 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

4 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan