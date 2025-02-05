Dhee Rani Program: Mass Wedding Ceremony Held For 57 Couples In Khanewal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A mass wedding ceremony was organised in Khanewal for 57 couples under Punjab Dhee Rani programme by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
Punjab's Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt was the chief guest at the event, while other attendees included MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, MPAs Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif, Barrister Usama Fazal, Chaudhry Zia-ur-Rehman, Aamir Hayat Hiraj, Rana Babar Hussain, Asghar Hayat Hiraj, former MNA Pir Aslam Bodla, Secretary of Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Salma Sulaiman and DPO Ismail Kharrak.
Provincial Minister for Social Welfare extended congratulations and best wishes to the newlywed couples on behalf of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He also distributed Dhee Rani Salami Cards among the couples, granting them a monetary gift of Rs 100,000 each. Additionally, the couples were presented with wedding gifts, including double beds, mattresses, mirrors, dinner sets, cooking utensils, fans and other household items.
In his address, minister said that CM's vision is to serve the people and the Punjab Dhee Rani programme reflects her commitment to public welfare.
He emphasised that she is carrying out this initiative purely for the pleasure of Allah. He further remarked that the this program will be remembered in history, highlighting Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s maternal role in supporting the daughters of Punjab.
The minister also mentioned that the Himmat Card and Dhee Rani programmes lay the foundation of a welfare society. Through her service, the chief minister has set the groundwork for a Riyasat-e-Madina-like state. He added that the programme also benefits daughters from minority communities.
Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman also addressed the gathering, conveying the CMs message and congratulations to the couples. The event featured a traditional Jhoomar dance performance, followed by a luncheon for the newlyweds and guests. The ceremony concluded with prayers.
Prominent figures from the district administration, the President of the District Bar Association, Mehr Iftikhar Nikiana and members of civil society were also present.
