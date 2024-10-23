Open Menu

'Dhee Rani’ Programme In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Deputy Director Social Welfare Zeba Andaleeb announced to launch “Punjab Dhee Rani” programme

initiated by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, she said the programme would support the poor families in

arranging weddings of girls with dignity and respect.

Zeba Andaleeb said the initiative would bring about a positive change in society, adding that

the programme would be for girls aged between 18 and 40 of the poor.

In case of a large number of applications, participants would be selected through a draw’’, she

said.

Zeba Andaleeb said 3,000 mass weddings would be arranged across Punjab under this program

and each bride would receive Rs 100,000 gift through an ATM card, along with a

package worth Rs 206,000.

