'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 Coupled Got Married In Mass Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 07:46 PM
The Punjab government launched the second phase of its landmark 'Dhee Rani Programme in Rawalpindi with a grand mass wedding ceremony for 97 couples from underprivileged families
The event was attended by Punjab Ministers Sohail Shaukat Butt and Bilal Akbar Khan as chief guests, along with Tahira Aurangzeb and other members of national and provincial assemblies, and local administration officials. Beneficiaries of the programme included families from Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Murree.
Under the initiative, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif granted each couple a cash gift of Rs. 100,000.0 as a marriage grant and an additional Rs. 120,000 for furniture through direct bank transfers.
Speaking at the event, Provincial Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt praised the programme as a historic step toward social welfare, stating that it helps eliminate economic disparities. He emphasized that the 'Dhiee Rani Programme' is benefiting not only Muslim families but also people from other religious communities, calling it an unprecedented initiative in Punjab’s history.
Provincial Minister Bilal Akbar Khan highlighted CM’s commitment to public welfare, highlighting other key initiatives such as the Hunarmand Scholarship, Laptop Scheme, Kissan Package, Himmat Card, and free healthcare services. He also highlighted the government’s achievements in infrastructure development, including the repair and construction of 8,000 kilometers of roads in the province in one year.
Tahira Aurangzeb lauded the chief minister’s performance saying that her pro-people policies have set a new benchmark in governance. She also mentioned the federal government’s efforts in reducing electricity prices to provide relief to the public.
Over 2,000 guests attended the ceremony held in a local hotel, which ended with prayers and well-wishes for the newlywed couples.
