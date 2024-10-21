‘Dhee Rani’ Project Operational Now
Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Poor families grappling with resource constraints in way of their daughters’ weddings
need not worry more as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given a go-ahead signal
to a unique, “Dhee Rani” plan which can get the problem resolved by a click on their
computers or smartphones on a portal that is now functional.
To avail the facility, people only need to apply online on the Punjab government
portal ‘https://cmp.punjab.gov.pk/’, says an official release from local information
office disclosing that it would cover expenses on meals for twenty (20) guests of
every couple, necessary furniture, utensils, clothes, and other household articles
as gifts and a Rs 100,000 to each new couple as ‘Salami’ through ATM.
The portal has started receiving applications and a helpline 1312 has also been made
operational to assist the applicants whenever required.
Special official teams would visit the homes of the applicants for verification to ensure
transparency.
According to the information available on the portal, girls of the age of 18-40 years,
who are orphan, destitute, or disabled, or the daughters of disabled parent can apply
either their self, or her father or her guardian. Applicant should be a resident of Punjab.
An electronic draw would be held in case of higher number of applications. The applicants
would also be required to submit affidavit that they were unmarried and willing to get marry
under the collective marriages program of Punjab government.
