‘Dhee Rani’ Project Operational Now

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Poor families grappling with resource constraints in way of their daughters’ weddings

need not worry more as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given a go-ahead signal

to a unique, “Dhee Rani” plan which can get the problem resolved by a click on their

computers or smartphones on a portal that is now functional.

To avail the facility, people only need to apply online on the Punjab government

portal ‘https://cmp.punjab.gov.pk/’, says an official release from local information

office disclosing that it would cover expenses on meals for twenty (20) guests of

every couple, necessary furniture, utensils, clothes, and other household articles

as gifts and a Rs 100,000 to each new couple as ‘Salami’ through ATM.

The portal has started receiving applications and a helpline 1312 has also been made

operational to assist the applicants whenever required.

Special official teams would visit the homes of the applicants for verification to ensure

transparency.

According to the information available on the portal, girls of the age of 18-40 years,

who are orphan, destitute, or disabled, or the daughters of disabled parent can apply

either their self, or her father or her guardian. Applicant should be a resident of Punjab.

An electronic draw would be held in case of higher number of applications. The applicants

would also be required to submit affidavit that they were unmarried and willing to get marry

under the collective marriages program of Punjab government.

