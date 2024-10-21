‘Dhee Rani’ Project Operational Now
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Poor families grappling with resource constraints in way of their daughters’ weddings need not
worry more as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given a go-ahead signal to a
unique, “Dhee Rani” plan which can get the problem resolved by a click on their
computers or smartphones on a portal that is now functional.
To avail the facility, people only need to apply online on the Punjab government portal ‘https://cmp.punjab.gov.pk/’, says an official release from local information office disclosing that it would cover expenses on meals for twenty (20) guests of every couple, necessary furniture, utensils, clothes, and other household articles as gifts and a Rs 100,000 to each new couple as ‘Salami’ through ATM.
The portal has started receiving applications and a helpline 1312 has also been made operational to assist the applicants whenever required.
Special official teams would visit the homes of the applicants for verification to ensure transparency.
According to the information available on the portal, girls of the age of 18-40 years, who are orphan, destitute, or disabled, or the daughters of disabled parent can apply either their self, or her father or her guardian. Applicant should be a resident of Punjab. An electronic draw would be held in case of higher number of applications. The applicants would also be required to submit affidavit that they were unmarried and willing to get marry under the collective marriages program of Punjab government.
