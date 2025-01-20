‘Dhee Rani’, ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ Reviewed
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan reviewed the progress of Punjab
government's 'Dhee Rani' and 'Suthra Punjab Programmes'.
In this regard, a meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy
Commissioner Office here on Monday.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwah Amir,
District Police Officer Toqeer Muhammad Naeem, Additional Deputy Commissioner
(Revenue) Abdul Sattar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ghani, Officer
of Baitul Maal Shabana Afzal, as well as representatives from municipal
committees and marriage hall administrations.
Addressing the participants, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan emphasized
that no negligence regarding sanitation and cleanliness arrangements
across the district would be tolerated.
He directed the Deputy Commissioner to make sure the availability of all
necessary facilities in hospitals, regular attendance of doctors, and proper
maintenance of hygiene systems.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Farwah Amir briefed the meeting
about the progress of “Dhee Rani Program,” highlighting key achievements
and future goals.
