‘Dhee Rani’, ‘Suthra Punjab Programme’ reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzaib Awan reviewed the progress of Punjab

government's 'Dhee Rani' and 'Suthra Punjab Programmes'.

In this regard, a meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy

Commissioner Office here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwah Amir,

District Police Officer Toqeer Muhammad Naeem, Additional Deputy Commissioner

(Revenue) Abdul Sattar Khan, Assistant Commissioner Usman Ghani, Officer

of Baitul Maal Shabana Afzal, as well as representatives from municipal

committees and marriage hall administrations.

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Jahanzaib Awan emphasized

that no negligence regarding sanitation and cleanliness arrangements

across the district would be tolerated.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner to make sure the availability of all

necessary facilities in hospitals, regular attendance of doctors, and proper

maintenance of hygiene systems.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Farwah Amir briefed the meeting

about the progress of “Dhee Rani Program,” highlighting key achievements

and future goals.