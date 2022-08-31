DHF pays homage to Syed Ali Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (DHF) on Wednesday paid tributes to veteran liberation leader and former APHC chairman Syed Ali Gilani for his lifelong struggle for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

The joint statement issued by the DHF leaders including Ch. Shaheen Iqbal, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Ghulam Nabi War, Advocate Asrar, Aqib Wani and others for highlighting S.A. Gilani's sacrifices and peerless contribution to Kashmiris' ongoing struggle said: "Syed Ali Gilani was a towering personality who spearheaded the freedom struggle fearlessly and spent his entire life working for this sacred cause".

They maintained that Syed Ali Gilani's services for the Kashmir cause would always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir history.

Reiterating their pledge to continue the martyred leader's mission, they said that Kashmiris who have rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve their cherished goal would continue the mission of their beloved leader Syed Ali Gilani against all odds.

The DHF leaders also urged Kashmiris to gather at Hyderpora tomorrow (September 01) to pay homage to the deceased leader who devoted his every moment of life to the noble cause of freedom from Indian occupation. Gilani, they said, had gone through years of trials and tribulations but these trials could not change his stance.