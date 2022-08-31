DHF pays rich homage to Syed Ali Geelani

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :, Aug 31 (APP) ::In occupied Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (DHF) on Wednesday paid tributes to veteran liberation leader and former APHC chairman (late) Syed Ali Geelani for his lifelong struggle for Kashmiris' right to self-determination, says,a report received here from across the line of control.

In a joint statement issued the DHF leaders including Ch. Shaheen Iqbal, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Hakeem Abdul Rasheed, Ghulam Nabi War, Advocate Asrar, Aqib Wani and others while highlighting Geelani's sacrifices and peerless contribution to Kashmiris' ongoing struggle said, "Syed Ali Geelani was a towering personality who spearheaded the freedom struggle fearlessly and spent his entire life working for this sacred cause".

They maintained that Syed Ali Geelani services for the Kashmir cause would always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir history. Reiterating their pledge to continue the martyred leader's mission, they said that Kashmiris who have rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve their cherished goal would continue the mission of their beloved leader Syed Ali Geelani despite all odds.

The DHF leaders also urged Kashmiris to gather at Hyderpora on Thursday (September 01) to pay homage to the deceased leader who devoted his every moment of life to the noble cause of freedom from Indian occupation. Geelani, they said had gone through years of trials and tribulations but these trials could not change the true commitment of Syed Ali Geelani.