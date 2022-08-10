UrduPoint.com

DHF Remembers Martyred Kashmiri Leader Sheikh Abdul Aziz

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Chairman Democratic Hurriyat Front (DHF) Ch. Shaheen Iqbal has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Iqbal said, "The struggle and sacrifices of Shaheed-e-Azeemat Sheikh Abdul Aziz is an unforgettable and glowing chapter of our national history".

The martyred leader's mission, he said would always act as an inspiration for the coming generations.

Highlighting the sacrifices of the martyred leader, DHF leader said, "Sheikh Sahib always remained ready to sacrifice even his life for the sacred cause. He proved this on by facing the bullets while leading a march towards Muzzafarabad 11th of August 2008.

He said that the best way to pay tribute to Kashmiri leaders was to remain steadfast in our resolve and take the ongoing movement to its logical end.

