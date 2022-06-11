UrduPoint.com

DHF Seeks Prosecution, Punishment Of BJP Officials For Committed Blasphemy Of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Jammu Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (DHF) condemned in strong terms the blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the BJP officials and demanded of Indian authorities to prosecute and punish the notorious criminals so that no one dares to commit blasphemy in future.

In a joint statement issued here, the DHF leaders including Altaf Hussain Wani, Nazir Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Ashfaq Barwal, Qazi Muhammad Imran, Manzoor Ahmed Wani, Khalid Shabir, Nazir Ahmed Karnai and Syed Gulshan Iqbal recorded their anguish over the incident, "We want prosecution of all those who made blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Suspension or expulsion from the party is not enough", they demanded, Terming their expulsion from the party as an eye-wash, they said, the racist regime was still shielding these criminal crooks who continue to stoke hate and division further the party's Hindutva agenda. Referring to widespread protests, outpouring of anguish and sorrow in Kashmir, they said that such wicked and willful provocations had deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims. They said that it was unfortunate that under Modi India has become a vengeful nation that seeks pleasure in humiliating Muslims.

They warned that the situation could take a dangerous turn if the culprits involved in this heinous crime were not held accountable.

Meanwhile, the DHF leaders while expressing solidarity with the families of martyrs of Chotta Bazar the dreadful massacre would continue to bruise the hearts of minds of the Kashmiri whose near and dear ones were brutally killed by the Indian occupation forces on this day in 1991. "More than 30 people including women and children were martyred in the incident but despite the passage of 31 years no serious effort was made to bring culprits to justice", they said adding since the onset of resistance movement a number of massacres have taken place but not a single army officer or even a low rank soldier was held accountable.

"The lack of accountability and impunity enjoyed by the Indian forces under a regime of black laws is the main cause of continued bloodshed and violence in the region", the DHF leaders said.

Demanding the international community to redouble its efforts to seek a just and peaceful settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute they said that the incidents such as Chota Bazaar would continue to recur unless the dispute was resolved in line with the UN resolutions.

