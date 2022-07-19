UrduPoint.com

DHF Terms 19th July, Kashmir's Accession Day A Historic Moment : Ch. Shaheen Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 08:40 PM

DHF terms 19th July, Kashmir's accession day a historic moment : Ch. Shaheen Iqbal

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Hurriyat Front (DHF) termed 19th July 1947 as a historic day in the Kashmir's history when Kashmiri leadership unanimously decided to link their future with the state of Pakistan In a statement issued in occupied Srinagar on Tuesday on the occasion of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan day, the DHF president Ch. Shaheen Iqbal while highlighting the significance of the day said that the resolution adopted a month before the creation of Pakistan demonstrated Kashmiris' unconditional love for Pakistan.

Referring to partition plan the DHF leader said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir was geographically, historically, culturally and ethnically part of Pakistan but India's policy of deceit and deception, expansionism and perpetual denial to implement the UN resolutions on Kashmir has pushed the region into a quagmire of uncertainty.

Lauding the unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri nation the Iqbal said that Kashmiris have witnessed relentless killings, widespread death and destruction at the hands of Indian occupation forces. During the decades' long struggle for right to self-determination, he stated that hundreds of thousands of people have been severely tortured and rendered disabled while the human rights violations at the hands of Indian occupation troops have become order of the day.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion Ch. Shaheen Iqbal said that day was not far when Kashmiris will achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation. app/ahr.

