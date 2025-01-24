Dhi Rani Programme: 51 Couples Tie The Knot At Multan Mass Wedding Ceremony
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Fifty-one couples, including one from the Christian community, tied the knot at a mass weddings ceremony, organised by the Punjab government, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Dhi Rani’ program here on Friday.
Punjab Minister for Law and Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, while attending the ceremony, said the program was a demonstration of compassion the chief minister feels about the people and showed that she fully comprehended their problems, be it arranging finances to marry their daughters or education of their children.
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Suhail Shaukat Butt, MPA Salman Naeem, MPA Muhammad Nazuk Kareem Laang, MPA Muhammad Lal Khan Joiya, PML-N leaders, secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, besides relatives of the brides and bridegrooms were in attendance.
The newly wedded couples received Rs 100,000 worth ‘Salami Cards’ from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif besides many gifts including double beds with mattresses, dinner sets, dressing tables, cooking equipment, fans and other articles.
Participants expressed their good wishes and made Dua for the newly married couples. A couple from the Christian community also tied the knot at the ceremony.
Recent Stories
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
Abu Dhabi to host IFATCA 2025 conference
UAE concludes successful participation at WEF 2025
Saif bin Zayed, National Guard Commander discuss enhancing cooperation among nat ..
EU switches defence summit venue for security reasons
Emerge announces two new agreements, project inauguration
Winners of Hamdan Foundation’s 2024 GCC Educational Awards announced
Latifa bint Mohammed meets Thailand Prime Minister at WEF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari meets Local Council Association delegation7 minutes ago
-
Police foils supply of Gutka, one arrested8 minutes ago
-
Dhi Rani programme: 51 couples tie the knot at Multan mass wedding ceremony8 minutes ago
-
EPI establishes free vaccination centre at New Beginning Hospital8 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police foils major narcotics Smuggling attempt8 minutes ago
-
SAU focuses on research to address agricultural challenges: VC17 minutes ago
-
Rs10mn aid distribution ceremony for Kurram victims held at Governor House17 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Sindh meets elected Provincial Ombudsman Sindh's Ambassadors18 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 3 human-traffickers linked to Morocco boat tragedy18 minutes ago
-
Moot on quality education, modern teaching techniques organised18 minutes ago
-
Teachers, students pay tribute to armed force18 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad arrests cyber blackmail suspect18 minutes ago