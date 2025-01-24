Open Menu

Dhi Rani Programme: 51 Couples Tie The Knot At Multan Mass Wedding Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Dhi Rani programme: 51 couples tie the knot at Multan mass wedding ceremony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Fifty-one couples, including one from the Christian community, tied the knot at a mass weddings ceremony, organised by the Punjab government, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Dhi Rani’ program here on Friday.

Punjab Minister for Law and Communications Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bharth, while attending the ceremony, said the program was a demonstration of compassion the chief minister feels about the people and showed that she fully comprehended their problems, be it arranging finances to marry their daughters or education of their children.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Suhail Shaukat Butt, MPA Salman Naeem, MPA Muhammad Nazuk Kareem Laang, MPA Muhammad Lal Khan Joiya, PML-N leaders, secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, besides relatives of the brides and bridegrooms were in attendance.

The newly wedded couples received Rs 100,000 worth ‘Salami Cards’ from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif besides many gifts including double beds with mattresses, dinner sets, dressing tables, cooking equipment, fans and other articles.

Participants expressed their good wishes and made Dua for the newly married couples. A couple from the Christian community also tied the knot at the ceremony.

