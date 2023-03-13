DHO Abbottabad notifies biometric attendance necessary in BHUs and hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Due to a large number of complaints about the absence of medical technicians and other staff of Basic Health Units (BHUs) in rural areas District Health Officer (DHO), Abbottabad Monday notified biometric attendance of the employees as necessary.

According to the details, in order to make sure the attendance of employees and staff in BHUs and hospitals, the Health Department has notified the biometric system, it has also been decided to end the general duties and depute staff in the BHUs.

On the other side paramedics staff of the Abbottabad district have started a strike against the biometric system and many patients were distressed due to the absence of staff in hospitals, the public warned paramedics staff not to oppose the end of general duties and the biometric system otherwise they would protest against their behaviour.

Citizens of Abbottabad while talking to the media said that the staff is earning a handsome amount as salary with other perks and privileges and still they are not performing their duties as per rule and are absent in BHUs and hospitals.

They said that the biometric system was installed in Abbottabad and it should be implemented in other parts of the district and no one should go against it. Due to the protest by the paramedics, many patients including children have been suffering and have gone home without being vaccinated due to the paramedics' strike.