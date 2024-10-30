Open Menu

DHO Appeals Individuals To Play Role In Ongoing Anti- Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DHO appeals individuals to play role in ongoing anti- polio campaign

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur, Dr Ali Gul Shah on Wednesday has appealed all schools of thought to play their role in facilitating the campaign as only two drops of polio can save children from a lifelong disability.

The Anti-polio campaign has entered in the third day across the Sukkur.

According to health officials, over 301,545 children were vaccinated on the third day of the anti Polio drive.

According to the health officer a total 1,279 polio teams have been formed, comprising 1,132 mobile teams and 94 fixed-point teams.

