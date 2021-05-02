UrduPoint.com
DHO Appeals People To Visit Corona Vaccination Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:40 PM

DHO appeals people to visit Corona Vaccination Center

TANK, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Ihsanullah Bettani on Sunday said coroana vaccination center was open and appealed people aged 50 and above to visit the Center for their own safety and also for others.

He said the corona vaccination center would be opened from 9 am to 2 pm and from 8.30 pm to 12 am seven days a week.

He said the third wave of COVID 19 was becoming deteriorating and urged people to strictly follow standard operating procedures.

He said it is imperative to follow the precautionary measures as prevention is better than cure.

In the current situation, it is our national responsibility to take precautionary measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus, Dr Ihsan Bettani commented.

More Stories From Pakistan

