DHO appeals to vaccinate children against polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi has issued an urgent appeal to parents to vaccinate their children against polio, a crucial step towards eradicating this debilitating disease and called on all stakeholders to join forces in the fight against polio.

Talking to a private news channel, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi said to achieve our target goal, health officials will deploy vaccination teams at bus stops and other high-traffic areas to administer polio drops to children traveling from Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

By targeting these key locations, the District Health Authority hopes to minimize the risk of transmission and protect Pakistan's progress in reducing polio cases, he added.

He announced the expansion of the Polio program's scope to combat the spread of the virus.

He also emphasized that protecting children from this crippling disease requires a collective effort, where every parent plays a vital role.

He further pledged that field teams will not only meet their vaccination targets but also work diligently to reduce refusal rates among parents.

By minimizing refusals and maximizing vaccinations, Pakistan can move closer to eradicating polio, he added.

CEO of District Health Authority Rawalpindi has reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating polio by ensuring that all children under five, particularly those traveling from outside Rawalpindi, receive 100% polio drops.