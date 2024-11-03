DHO Appeals To Vaccinate Children Against Polio
Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The District Health Officer (DHO) Rawalpindi has issued an urgent appeal to parents to vaccinate their children against polio, a crucial step towards eradicating this debilitating disease and called on all stakeholders to join forces in the fight against polio.
Talking to a private news channel, Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Asif Arbab Khan Niazi said to achieve our target goal, health officials will deploy vaccination teams at bus stops and other high-traffic areas to administer polio drops to children traveling from Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
By targeting these key locations, the District Health Authority hopes to minimize the risk of transmission and protect Pakistan's progress in reducing polio cases, he added.
He announced the expansion of the Polio program's scope to combat the spread of the virus.
He also emphasized that protecting children from this crippling disease requires a collective effort, where every parent plays a vital role.
He further pledged that field teams will not only meet their vaccination targets but also work diligently to reduce refusal rates among parents.
By minimizing refusals and maximizing vaccinations, Pakistan can move closer to eradicating polio, he added.
CEO of District Health Authority Rawalpindi has reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating polio by ensuring that all children under five, particularly those traveling from outside Rawalpindi, receive 100% polio drops.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Hyderabad inaugurates two-day free eye camp2 minutes ago
-
Gas Leak triggers blast in Sukkur, 2 severely burnt2 minutes ago
-
Two killed; fire erupted at Sessions Judge’s Official Residence in Skardu2 minutes ago
-
Locals demand boating bridge at River Chenab to boost trade between Shujabad and Khangarh2 minutes ago
-
114 new dengue cases reported in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Lahore Development Plan implementation12 minutes ago
-
MoHR launches campaign to promote tolerance, respect for HR32 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects work on Pajagai Park33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs42 minutes ago
-
Sikh delegates commends Pakistan's minority rights efforts43 minutes ago
-
PHP apprehend 706 suspects, recover contraband in Oct last52 minutes ago
-
New strategies to strengthen health systems to be explored at 14th International Public Health Confe ..52 minutes ago