DHO appoints 4 doctors at RHC Sherwan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :To overcome the shortage of doctors at Rural Health Center (RHC) Sherwan, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada Monday appointed four male and female doctors.

According to the details, the DHO has appointed four doctors including Dr. Ibrar medical officer, Dr. Khudija Dental Surgeon, Dr. Atif Medical Officer and Dr. Khizra Women medical officer.

The appointment of new doctors at RHC Sherwan will lessen the burden of Ayub Medical Complex and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad and will also provide medical facilities to the people at their nearest area.

DHO Abbottabad while talking at the occasion said that after appointment of Dr. Zahid the performance has improved and many issues of RHC Sherwan has been resolved.

He further said that the construction work of the RHC was affected by the coronavirus outbreak but soon the it would start soon with rapid pace.