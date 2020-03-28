UrduPoint.com
DHO Confirms 2nd Coronavirus Patient In Abbottabad

Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:21 PM

DHO confirms 2nd coronavirus patient in Abbottabad

The District Health Officer on Saturday has confirmed the second coronavirus case in the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer on Saturday has confirmed the second coronavirus case in the district.

According to details, Major (R) Ilyas (70), who was working with members of a Tableegi Jamat 15 days ago at Khula Kehal, Abbottabad was caught by the COVID-19.

Two weeks ago, some members of Tableegi Jamat from Turkmenistan visited the house of Ilyas, who also spent three days with them at Narian Mosque. The victim was shifted to Combined Military Hospital's (CMH) quarantine center.

Samples of Tableegi Jamat members have also been taken for coronavirus test.

