DHO declares emergency in government hospitals during rains

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:54 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Jaffar Khan Thursday declared emergency in all public sector health institutions and hospitals during monsoon rains so that health facilities could be provided to the general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Jaffar Khan Thursday declared emergency in all public sector health institutions and hospitals during monsoon rains so that health facilities could be provided to the general public.

Dr. Jaffar Khan directed all the medical superintendents of public sector hospitals, rural health centres and dispensaries under his kind control to ensure provision of medical facilities to the patients during rains.

Sindh Government is paying special attention on provision of treatment facilities to the general public therefore no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, DHO said and warned that strict action would be taken against those who failed to abide by such directives.

Dr. Jaffar Khan also directed the doctors, nursing and para medical staff to ensure their attendance at their place of posting so that people could not face any difficulty in getting treatment facilities during fresh monsoon spell.

