HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :While rejecting the claim submitted by Rajputana Hospital Management for payment of bills for complete wards used by COVID-19 patients, the District Health Officer (DHO) Friday declared such bills as fabricated.

In a letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, the DHO Officer stated that in pursuance of your office letter No.DC/BG/ 227/2020 dated 22-03-2020, Dr. Nusrat Hussain, being the focal person had taken over the charge of Quarantine centre of Rajputana Hospital alongwith few private rooms with beds.

As per statement recorded by the Focal Person no any essential items, medicines, PPEs and services of staff were provided by the Rajputana Hospital Management, he stated and informed that all necessary medicines, PPEs and staff services had been provided there by the District Health Officer,Hyderabad.

According to the statements of the representative/focal person of the Quarantine Centre of Rajputana hospital Hyderabad, it is revealed that Rajputana Hospital Management's claim for payment of bills was entirely fabricated and nothing but to exaggerate and distorted the facts, the letter reads.

Meanwhile, the Rajputana Hospital management had submitted three bills amounting to Rs 21567000 to the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad on June 18, 2020 for payment of the amount in lieu of treatment facilities being provided to the COVID-19 patients at the Quarantine centre set up in the hospital by the district administration.