DHO Directs To Close IMCG On Reporting 3 COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 10:11 PM

District Health Officer (DHO) Monday directed to immediately close the premises of Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) Junior Campus I-8/2 in the wake of reporting three COVID-19 positive cases

According to a notification issued by the office of district health officer, the direction to immediately close the college premises for a period till further intimation was made on receiving reports of three cases of COVID-19 on contact tracing from the said college.

According to a notification issued by the office of district health officer, the direction to immediately close the college premises for a period till further intimation was made on receiving reports of three cases of COVID-19 on contact tracing from the said college.

It said directions had been issued for thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by the health ministry.

Similarly, it was directed that the COVID-19 testing of all exposed students and staff must be performed and adherence to the standard operating procedures must be ensured while all the close contacts of the cases must be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

