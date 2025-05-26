DHO, EPI Coordinator praise polio teams; urge public support

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Syed Muhammad and Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz visited various areas and union councils to monitor campaign’s progress and evaluate the performance of vaccination teams

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Syed Muhammad and Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz visited various areas and union councils to monitor campaign’s progress and evaluate the performance of vaccination teams.

The visits included comprehensive inspections of fixed sites, mobile teams, and monitoring teams to ensure the effective delivery of polio drops to children under five years of age. Dr. Syed Muhammad paid a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Sagu, where he expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting their dedication and efficiency.

Meanwhile, EPI Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz visited Union Council City I. During his visit, he reviewed team records and issued on-the-spot guidance to ensure the campaign’s smooth implementation.

While talking to APP, Dr.

Irfan Aziz emphasized the critical role of public cooperation in eradicating the disease:

“Our teams are working tirelessly in the field, going door-to-door to ensure that every child receives the polio vaccine. The success of this campaign depends not only on the health department but also on the commitment of every parent. We urge all families to cooperate with our teams and make sure that no child is left unvaccinated. This is a shared responsibility, and together, we can eliminate polio from our communities once and for all.”

The Health Department has once again appealed to all parents to ensure their children under the age of five receive the polio vaccine. Authorities stress that this effort was crucial not only to protect individual children but to achieve the broader goal of completely eradicating the virus from the region.