DHO, EPI Coordinator Praise Polio Teams; Urge Public Support
Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2025 | 10:22 PM
District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Syed Muhammad and Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz visited various areas and union councils to monitor campaign’s progress and evaluate the performance of vaccination teams
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Syed Muhammad and Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz visited various areas and union councils to monitor campaign’s progress and evaluate the performance of vaccination teams.
The visits included comprehensive inspections of fixed sites, mobile teams, and monitoring teams to ensure the effective delivery of polio drops to children under five years of age. Dr. Syed Muhammad paid a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Sagu, where he expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, highlighting their dedication and efficiency.
Meanwhile, EPI Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz visited Union Council City I. During his visit, he reviewed team records and issued on-the-spot guidance to ensure the campaign’s smooth implementation.
While talking to APP, Dr.
Irfan Aziz emphasized the critical role of public cooperation in eradicating the disease:
“Our teams are working tirelessly in the field, going door-to-door to ensure that every child receives the polio vaccine. The success of this campaign depends not only on the health department but also on the commitment of every parent. We urge all families to cooperate with our teams and make sure that no child is left unvaccinated. This is a shared responsibility, and together, we can eliminate polio from our communities once and for all.”
The Health Department has once again appealed to all parents to ensure their children under the age of five receive the polio vaccine. Authorities stress that this effort was crucial not only to protect individual children but to achieve the broader goal of completely eradicating the virus from the region.
Recent Stories
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire
Weekly parade held at Police Lines
AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah at his residence ..
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade
UAE economic delegation visits Côte d’Ivoire to strengthen cooperation
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal
Make-A-Wish signs cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Hospital to support burn pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire1 minute ago
-
Weekly parade held at Police Lines1 minute ago
-
OEC, PVTC MoU key labor milestone: Salik Hussain8 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab orders weekly general parade5 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher sentenced to 10 years jail5 minutes ago
-
PAF officers discuss animal offal disposal issue with Mayor Hyderabad5 minutes ago
-
One killed, another injured as rickshaw overturns5 minutes ago
-
EZ Shifa’s CTO meets Mustafa Kamal5 minutes ago
-
NUST Balochistan to host Open House 2025, bringing together academia, industry15 minutes ago
-
Construction of Motorways in Sindh Govt's top priority: Aleem Khan16 minutes ago
-
PM, Iranian President resolve to enhance cooperation, work for regional peace, security15 minutes ago
-
BFA continues crackdown against vegetable grown with sewage water16 minutes ago