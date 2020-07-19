DHO for ensuring doctors, paramedics and medicines availability in hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Lala Jaffer Saturday visited the Government Hospital Qasimabad and Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry and directed to provide better health facilities to the citizens.

He was accompanied with Assistant District Health Officer Dr Pervaiz Shaikh, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waseem Shaikh and Dr Abdul Hameed Mughal on the occasion.

He directed the medical superintendent to ensure the availability of doctors, paramedical and nursing staff and medicines in the hospitals.

He said it was also our moral duty to take every possible step for the poor and needy people's treatment of the area.

He said he, after assuming the charge as DHO, had visited various hospitals to review the performance of doctors and hospitals managements.