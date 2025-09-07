DHO For Ensuring Health Facilities To Flood Affetd People
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 09:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer Matiari, Syed Asif Hussain Shah, inspected the health camps set up by the Health Department in view of the current flood situation and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the people there. On this occasion, he directed doctors and paramedical staff to maintain a friendly attitude with the people and ensure that no negligence occurs in their treatment.
He said that blood samples of the people should also be collected, and if any malaria case is detected, it should be immediately shifted to the hospital. He further instructed that in case of emergency, especially for pregnant women, free and immediate ambulance service should be provided to displaced persons, and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.
While addressing the people, he said that during the ongoing polio campaign, parents must ensure their children receive polio drops.
In addition, from 15th September, the Health Department Matiari will launch a vaccination campaign for girls aged 9 to 14 years against cervical cancer. He urged parents to get their daughters vaccinated during this campaign to secure their future and fully cooperate with the Health Department.
He further informed that with the joint cooperation of Rescue 1122 and PPHI, 27 fixed medical camps and mobile units have been established at 27 different locations in the district to provide medical treatment to the people. So far, over 900 people have been treated and tested through these medical camps and mobile medical teams, while hospitals and ambulances have been kept on high alert for any emergency situation. In addition, mosquito spraying activities are also underway.
