UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHO For Ensuring Provision Of Free Health Facilities To Poor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:19 AM

DHO for ensuring provision of free health facilities to poor

The District Health Officer Hyderabad, Dr. Lala Jaffar, has directed all In - charges of Government hospitals, Dispensaries, Basic Health Units and Urban Health Centres to provide free of cost medical facilities to poor people as Sindh Government had allocated sufficient budget for health sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer Hyderabad, Dr. Lala Jaffar, has directed all In - charges of Government hospitals, Dispensaries, Basic Health Units and Urban Health Centres to provide free of cost medical facilities to poor people as Sindh Government had allocated sufficient budget for health sector.He said this during his visit to Urban Health Centre, Basic Health Unit Latifabad and a government dispensary at Hussainabad on Thursday.On the occasion, the In- Charges of above mentioned health centres also briefed him about medical facilities being provided to the general public in respective health units.Dr.

Lala Jaffar said the provincial government vowed to provide free of cost medicines and pathological facilities to the people therefore doctors, nurses and para medical staff should take practical steps to achieve the goal.

The objective of setting up of basic health units, urban health centres and government dispensaries in different areas of the city was to provide free of cost treatment facilities to the people at their doorstep, DHO said and asked the doctors and para medical staff to discharge their duties with dedication so that poor people could get full benefit of these facilities.The DHO was also accompanied by the Additional District Health Officer Dr.

Parvez Shaikh, Dr. Wasim Shaikh, Dr. Abdul Hameed Mughul and others during visits to different health centres.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Budget Visit Hyderabad All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

21 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends ‘Ai Everything’ co ..

21 minutes ago

4humanity.ae opens volunteer registrations for wor ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to o ..

36 minutes ago

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.