DHO for ensuring provision of free health facilities to poor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer Hyderabad, Dr. Lala Jaffar, has directed all In - charges of Government hospitals, Dispensaries, Basic Health Units and Urban Health Centres to provide free of cost medical facilities to poor people as Sindh Government had allocated sufficient budget for health sector.He said this during his visit to Urban Health Centre, Basic Health Unit Latifabad and a government dispensary at Hussainabad on Thursday.On the occasion, the In- Charges of above mentioned health centres also briefed him about medical facilities being provided to the general public in respective health units.Dr.

Lala Jaffar said the provincial government vowed to provide free of cost medicines and pathological facilities to the people therefore doctors, nurses and para medical staff should take practical steps to achieve the goal.

The objective of setting up of basic health units, urban health centres and government dispensaries in different areas of the city was to provide free of cost treatment facilities to the people at their doorstep, DHO said and asked the doctors and para medical staff to discharge their duties with dedication so that poor people could get full benefit of these facilities.The DHO was also accompanied by the Additional District Health Officer Dr.

Parvez Shaikh, Dr. Wasim Shaikh, Dr. Abdul Hameed Mughul and others during visits to different health centres.