DHO Haripur Leads Dengue Awareness Drive In Kangra Colony Hotspot
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mohsin Raza Turabi, accompanied by DDHO Dr. Sher Bahadur, LHW Coordinator Imran Khan and PEI/DHIS Coordinator Dr. Rafay Zafar, conducted an inspection of dengue hotspot areas in Kangra Colony on Wednesday. The visit was aimed at reviewing on-ground conditions in light of the rising threat of dengue in the district.
During the inspection, the health team discovered several mosquito breeding sites in blocked drainage channels. Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Dr. Turabi directed that immediate measures be taken to eliminate stagnant water and ensure proper sanitation. He emphasized that effective public awareness campaigns are essential to prevent further spread of dengue in the community.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Turabi urged the residents to play their role in controlling the disease by maintaining cleanliness in and around their homes.
He advised the people to avoid water accumulation, use mosquito nets, keep water containers covered, and arrange for mosquito-killing sprays where necessary. “The cooperation of the public is vital, as government efforts alone cannot defeat dengue,” he stressed.
The health team also interacted with locals, educating them about the risks of dengue and the preventive measures that can protect families from infection. Pamphlets and guidelines were distributed to raise awareness.
Dengue is a viral disease spread through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and red rashes on the body. If not treated in time, the disease can turn severe and life-threatening. Health officials reiterated that prevention through cleanliness and precautionary measures remains the most effective defense against dengue.
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr witnesses first trial flight of electric flying vehicle in Ras Al ..
Sharjah Ruler witnesses inspiring speeches at 14th IGCF
FAHR launches AI-powered HR Assistant
UAE Media Council highlights regional importance of International Government Com ..
Youth Muay Thai World Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Friday
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
AED3 million prize announced for Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Champion ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
UAE President reaffirms support for Qatar’s sovereignty during meeting with Em ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
Karachi rains trigger flooding; Shahrah-e-Bhutto washed away, Thado Dam overflow ..
German companies membership at Abu Dhabi Chamber climbs 17%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee visits PR Academy, reviews capacity-building efforts7 minutes ago
-
Minister distributes scholarship cheques among minority students7 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates rescue teams for swiftly draining water from Gujrat7 minutes ago
-
American woman approaches IHC for custody of kids7 minutes ago
-
70,000 People shifted to safe locations: Nasir Shah7 minutes ago
-
District East Police join rescue efforts amid heavy rains in Karachi7 minutes ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against AC city7 minutes ago
-
DHO Haripur leads dengue awareness drive in Kangra Colony hotspot7 minutes ago
-
Punjab acquires first airlift drone for rescue, relief efforts7 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses accused bail in case of threatening tiktoker girl7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court17 minutes ago
-
Floodwater enters more areas in Bahawalpur17 minutes ago