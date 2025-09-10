Open Menu

DHO Haripur Leads Dengue Awareness Drive In Kangra Colony Hotspot

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DHO Haripur leads dengue awareness drive in Kangra Colony hotspot

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mohsin Raza Turabi, accompanied by DDHO Dr. Sher Bahadur, LHW Coordinator Imran Khan and PEI/DHIS Coordinator Dr. Rafay Zafar, conducted an inspection of dengue hotspot areas in Kangra Colony on Wednesday. The visit was aimed at reviewing on-ground conditions in light of the rising threat of dengue in the district.

During the inspection, the health team discovered several mosquito breeding sites in blocked drainage channels. Highlighting the seriousness of the situation, Dr. Turabi directed that immediate measures be taken to eliminate stagnant water and ensure proper sanitation. He emphasized that effective public awareness campaigns are essential to prevent further spread of dengue in the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Turabi urged the residents to play their role in controlling the disease by maintaining cleanliness in and around their homes.

He advised the people to avoid water accumulation, use mosquito nets, keep water containers covered, and arrange for mosquito-killing sprays where necessary. “The cooperation of the public is vital, as government efforts alone cannot defeat dengue,” he stressed.

The health team also interacted with locals, educating them about the risks of dengue and the preventive measures that can protect families from infection. Pamphlets and guidelines were distributed to raise awareness.

Dengue is a viral disease spread through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and red rashes on the body. If not treated in time, the disease can turn severe and life-threatening. Health officials reiterated that prevention through cleanliness and precautionary measures remains the most effective defense against dengue.

