DHO Hyderabad Declares Emergency In Hospitals In Connection With Muharram-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 06:52 PM

The District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer has informed that in view of Muharram-ul-Haram, emergency has been declared in all such hospitals of Hyderabad district being administratively run by the health department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer has informed that in view of Muharram-ul-Haram, emergency has been declared in all such hospitals of Hyderabad district being administratively run by the health department.

According to an announcement here on Saturday, the District Health Officer informed this while talking to medical superintendents and other staff during his visit to Government Hospital Kohsar Latifabad, Government Hospital Paretabad and Government Hospital Qasimabad.

He asked the medical superintendents of the government hospitals to cancel leave of the medical, paramedical and nursing staff of all hospitals and ensure availability of all required medicines, equipment and ambulances to meet any emergency situation.

