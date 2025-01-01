Open Menu

DHO Hyderabad Urges Collective Efforts For Polio Eradication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jafar Khan has emphasized the importance of administering polio drops to children to protect them from permanent disability.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of social organizations and relevant officials at his office, he highlighted the collective responsibility to make Pakistan polio-free.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the meeting was attended by founder and general secretary of the Bhai Khan Welfare Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, founder and general secretary of Youth Welfare Society Syed Faheem ud din, taluka chairman Latifabad Haji Abdul Hameed and others.

DHO Dr. Lala Jafar stressed the need for active participation in the anti-polio campaign, stating that Pakistan was one of only two countries where the polio virus still exists.

He called for collaborative efforts to eradicate the virus completely.

He also urged social organizations to assist by organizing awareness seminars to educate the public about the disease and persuade reluctant parents to vaccinate their children.

Speaking on the occasion, Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain underscored the importance of holding medical camps in underprivileged areas to address the rising cases of chikungunya, dengue and malaria. He suggested that these camps should also facilitate diagnosis and vaccination for diseases such as Hepatitis B and C, malaria, HIV, dengue and tuberculosis.

The DHO also assured full cooperation and announced that medical camps would soon be set up in the affected areas.

