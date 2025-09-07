DHO Hyderabad visits medical camps in Kucha areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain visited medical camps in various areas of Kucha locality

On this occasion, District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain said that so far medical camps have been set up in various areas of Kucha, which we are monitoring all the time and providing more and more health facilities to the people.

He said that at present, camps have been set up in Bado Bagri village, Naijani village, Gulbeg Chandio and different villages of Asan Jun Kachi, in which more than 1150 people have been treated so far in this camp for hepatitis B, C, HIV, malaria, dengue and other infectious diseases.

Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain said that on June 1122 teams and doctors are also performing their duties.Boats, jackets, and medical supplies are also being provided. He said that Asan has also fully participated in the ongoing polio campaign from August 30 to September 7.