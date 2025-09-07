Open Menu

DHO Hyderabad Visits Medical Camps In Kucha Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM

DHO Hyderabad visits medical camps in Kucha areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain visited medical camps in various areas of Kucha locality

On this occasion, District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain said that so far medical camps have been set up in various areas of Kucha, which we are monitoring all the time and providing more and more health facilities to the people.

He said that at present, camps have been set up in Bado Bagri village, Naijani village, Gulbeg Chandio and different villages of Asan Jun Kachi, in which more than 1150 people have been treated so far in this camp for hepatitis B, C, HIV, malaria, dengue and other infectious diseases.

Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain said that on June 1122 teams and doctors are also performing their duties.Boats, jackets, and medical supplies are also being provided. He said that Asan has also fully participated in the ongoing polio campaign from August 30 to September 7.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

1 day ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

2 days ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

2 days ago
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

2 days ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

2 days ago
 India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

2 days ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

2 days ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan