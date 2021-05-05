DHO imposes health emergency in Thatta district due to COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :In view of third wave of the coronavirus, the District Health Officer Thatta on Wednesday announced health emergency in the district to cope with any untoward situation.

According handout issued by the Information office, DHO has cancelled all leaves of health department employees of grade 1 to 20 and they were also directed not to leave the headquarters without his prior permission.

All ambulance drivers posted in different hospitals of the district have been directed to remain vigilant round the clock to face any emergency situation.