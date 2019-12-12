DHO inaugurates labor room in Tajori hospital

District Health Officer (DHO) Lakki Marwat Dr Rahim Khattak inaugurated a well equipped labor room in Tajori hospital here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Lakki Marwat Dr Rahim Khattak inaugurated a well equipped labor room in Tajori hospital here on Thursday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, DHO said all necessary equipments had been provided to the labor room where women would be provided best healthcare facilities especially in delivery cases.

He said all the concerned medical staff had been instructed to take great care of mother and child and added action would be taken against negligent staff.

He said that women would have to be shifted to private clinics for delivery cases while after establishing the labor room, such cases were handled here in the hospital amid best healthcare facilities.