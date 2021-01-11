DHO inaugurates polio drive in Jaffarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio drive kicked off in Jaffarabad district on Monday in which more than 140,000 children under the age of five years would be administered anti-polio drops during campaign.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Qudratullah Jamali initiated the campaign to administer anti-polio drop to child in the district of Jaffarand.

Dr. Qudratullah Jamal urged the parents and other civil society members to ensure administering of polio drop their children and cooperate with polio teams so that no child is left without polio vaccination in the area.

He said the crippling diseases could be eliminated through contribution of public.