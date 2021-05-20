DHO inspects corona vaccination process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Tank, Dr. Ehsan Ullah Bhittani Thursday visited Covid Vaccination Centre Gul Imam and inspected the inoculation process.

He also reviewed vaccination process of the citizens and issued instructions to staff at center to facilitate people.

He said that people should vaccinate and protect themselves from the pandemic.

DHO also urged people to adopt precautionary measures against corona spread and help government it its efforts to contain pandemic.