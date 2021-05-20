UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DHO Inspects Corona Vaccination Process

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

DHO inspects corona vaccination process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :District Health Officer (DHO) Tank, Dr. Ehsan Ullah Bhittani Thursday visited Covid Vaccination Centre Gul Imam and inspected the inoculation process.

He also reviewed vaccination process of the citizens and issued instructions to staff at center to facilitate people.

He said that people should vaccinate and protect themselves from the pandemic.

DHO also urged people to adopt precautionary measures against corona spread and help government it its efforts to contain pandemic.

Related Topics

Tank From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

29 minutes ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

43 minutes ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

44 minutes ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

59 minutes ago

RAK Chamber discusses ways of boosting trade with ..

1 hour ago

Sania Mirza approaches Sports Ministry for UK visa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.