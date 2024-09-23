Open Menu

DHO Inspects Ongoing Anti-polio Campaign In Remote Areas Of DI Khan

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud on Monday visited remote rural areas of Kachha to inspect the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the district.

During his visit to Jhok Massu and Rakh Mandhran areas, the DHO inspected the formation of polio teams and their attendance.

He instructed the staff of anti-polio campaign to make all out efforts for covering the refusal cases. He said that all out efforts should be made to convince the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops.

He emphasized that the help of local elders, religious scholars, and community leaders should be sought to convince parents who are reluctant to vaccinate their children.

The DHO directed the staff to ensure that every child of less than five years of age must be vaccinated against the crippling disease polio in order to achieve the 100 percent success in making Pakistan a polio-free country.

