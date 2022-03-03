UrduPoint.com

DHO Inspects Performance Of Anti-polio Teams

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 07:06 PM

DHO inspects performance of anti-polio teams

District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain Thursday visited various places and monitored the performance of anti-polio vaccination teams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain Thursday visited various places and monitored the performance of anti-polio vaccination teams.

He said that the role of polio teams is very important and they should work with national spirit.

He also inspected the door marking and fingermarking of children by the polio teams.

He said that children up to the age of 5 years should be vaccinated against polio.In this regard, full cooperation should be extended to the anti-polio teams.

Related Topics

Polio

Recent Stories

Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

Govt to complete its constitutional term: SACM

52 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court for one more chance to India ..

Islamabad High Court for one more chance to India to hire lawyer for Kulbhushan

54 seconds ago
 US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador ..

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitab ..

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabh’s  ‘Jhund’

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

2 hours ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>