DHO inspects performance of anti-polio teams

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :District Health Officer Preventive Services Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain Thursday visited various places and monitored the performance of anti-polio vaccination teams.

He said that the role of polio teams is very important and they should work with national spirit.

He also inspected the door marking and fingermarking of children by the polio teams.

He said that children up to the age of 5 years should be vaccinated against polio.In this regard, full cooperation should be extended to the anti-polio teams.