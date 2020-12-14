UrduPoint.com
DHO Islamabad Urges Citizens To Strict Follow Health Expert's Recommendations

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

DHO Islamabad urges citizens to strict follow health expert's recommendations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :District Health Officer of Islamabad, Zaeem Zia urged citizens to strict follow health expert's recommendation regarding Covid-19.

He said that it has been observed that people have adopted a casual attitude towards following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) despite the resurgence of second wave of COVID-19, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Zaeem said at national level, the percentage of infection is 6.5-9% at this point and in Islamabad the positivity of COVID-19 is 5.

3%.

The spaces in hospitals have reduced and everyday people are dying of this pandemic. The older people and the masses with weak immunity should be more careful.

Till the time the vaccination of this fatal disease is available in the country, the people have to adopt precautionary measures. Maintaining social distancing and wearing masks can help protect people against the COVID-19.

The government is making all out efforts to ensure the availability of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, he added.

