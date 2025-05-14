DHO Kamber Paid Visits To RHC Qubo Saeed Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) District Health Officer District Kamber Shahdadkot Dr. Gulzar Ali Tunio paid an early visit to RHC Qubo Saeed Khan on Wednesday. During his visit, he inspected the OPD and checked the store to review the availability of medicines.
It was a pleasure to note that all doctors, paramedics, and other staff were present and fulfilling their duties responsibly.
Dr.Tunio appreciated the staff’s dedication and further instructed the administration to ensure the presence of doctors and paramedics during the night shift as well.
He said that Such visits play a vital role in strengthening healthcare delivery and maintaining discipline across the system. Kudos to the team at RHC Qubo Saeed Khan for their commitment to patient care.
