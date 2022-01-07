DHO lauds role of NGOs for welfare of poor, providing free health facilities

The District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Lala Jaffar Khan has appreciated the role of non-governmental organizations for the welfare of the poor people including providing free health facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Lala Jaffar Khan has appreciated the role of non-governmental organizations for the welfare of the poor people including providing free health facilities.

Speaking at the eye camp organized by Bhai Khan Welfare Association at Indus Lions Club here Friday, the DHO said despite limited resources.

The Sindh government was trying to provide the best possible healthcare services to the people.

He said the NGOs target their welfare works in the localities inhabited by the poor people and that exercise provided great relief to the people.

He specifically acknowledged the organizers of the camp for their services in the society.

Khan said the prevailing epidemic of COVID-19 had done great harm to public health while affecting livelihoods of the people.

He advised the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and to get vaccinated.

The association's Chairman Abdul Latif Shaikh informed that the camp offered free consultancy and free medicines to more than 300 patients on Friday.

He added that a well known doctor from a leading private hospital was hired for the purpose.