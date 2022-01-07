UrduPoint.com

DHO Lauds Role Of NGOs For Welfare Of Poor, Providing Free Health Facilities

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 09:02 PM

DHO lauds role of NGOs for welfare of poor, providing free health facilities

The District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Lala Jaffar Khan has appreciated the role of non-governmental organizations for the welfare of the poor people including providing free health facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Lala Jaffar Khan has appreciated the role of non-governmental organizations for the welfare of the poor people including providing free health facilities.

Speaking at the eye camp organized by Bhai Khan Welfare Association at Indus Lions Club here Friday, the DHO said despite limited resources.

The Sindh government was trying to provide the best possible healthcare services to the people.

He said the NGOs target their welfare works in the localities inhabited by the poor people and that exercise provided great relief to the people.

He specifically acknowledged the organizers of the camp for their services in the society.

Khan said the prevailing epidemic of COVID-19 had done great harm to public health while affecting livelihoods of the people.

He advised the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and to get vaccinated.

The association's Chairman Abdul Latif Shaikh informed that the camp offered free consultancy and free medicines to more than 300 patients on Friday.

He added that a well known doctor from a leading private hospital was hired for the purpose.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Doctor Hyderabad From Government Best

Recent Stories

ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to st ..

ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to students

2 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar inaugurates Customer Care Center, Mo ..

Hammad Azhar inaugurates Customer Care Center, Mobile App at FESCO Headquarters ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister attends swearing-in ceremony of Ham ..

Chief Minister attends swearing-in ceremony of Hamid Yar Hiraj

2 minutes ago
 US State of Georgia Joins $26Bln Opioid Settlement ..

US State of Georgia Joins $26Bln Opioid Settlement With J&J, Pharmaceutical Dist ..

2 minutes ago
 6 judges appointed at HC AJK

6 judges appointed at HC AJK

8 minutes ago
 PTI's stance on foreign funding proves true: CM Bu ..

PTI's stance on foreign funding proves true: CM Buzdar

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.