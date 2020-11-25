UrduPoint.com
DHO Malir Transferred To Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:57 PM

DHO Malir transferred to Hyderabad

DHO Malir, Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahooto, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20), is hereby posted as District Health Officer Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :DHO Malir, Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahooto, Senior Medical Officer (BS-20), is hereby posted as District Health Officer Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to notification, Dr. Irfan Ashraf Senior Medical Officer, presently posted as DHO Hyderabad was transferred and directed to report to Health Department with immediate effect.

