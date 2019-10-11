DHO Mardan stopped from recruitment of daily wages class-IV employees

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court Friday granted stay order on the recruitment process of class-IV employees initiated by District Health Officer Mardan

The bench comprising Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim bench heard the case of class-IV employees who were terminated from services on completion of project, "Integration of Health Services Delivery with Special Focus on MNCH, LHW and Nutrition Programme." Counsel for the petitioners Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel Advocate contended the petitioners were working to the satisfaction of their superiors as peons and midwives and after completion of project they were terminated without giving any reason.

He also argued that DHO Mardan had also initiated process of recruitment on the posts of the petitioners without advertisement which was against the law and the recent judgment of August Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He also submitted that under the Act of 2018 MNCH employees had been regularized but petitioners had been illegally removed to accommodate their blue-eyed and also appoint people who had rendered services to the MNA and MPA concerned.