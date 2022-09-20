DHO organizes medical camp for journalists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :A one-day free medical camp was organized for media personnel and their families in Larkana Press Club with the support of District Health Officer Larkana on behalf of the Sindh Health Department, on Tuesday.

In which Deputy DHO Larkana Dr. Sakhirullah Pathan, Dr. Maqbool Chandio , Dr. Perah Sakina Gad, Dr. Aamir Ali Kalhoro and other doctors and staff conducted medical examination of the journalists and their families for malaria, measles, fever, skin, diarrhea and other diseases.

Free medicines were given to them, Malaria team conducted malaria and sugar tests on more than 60 people in the camp, in which 17 people were given 14-day medicines when they tested positive for malaria.

On this occasion, the press club President Zafar Abaro visited the camp and took information from the doctors and described the camp organized by the health department as beneficial for the journalists and their families and said that the Larkana Press Club had always taken practical steps for welfare work, the improvement of journalists.

The free medical camp for journalists at the time of this disaster is a link of this, he said.

Deputy DHO Dr. Sakhirullah said that the purpose of a free medical camp at the Larkana Press Club is to protect journalists and their families from the current floods and epidemics after the rains.

He also said medicines for malaria, cough, fever, skin, diarrhea and other diseases have also been given.

General Secretary Ashique Pathan, Vice President Tariq Mehmood Durrani, Muhammad Hamif Suhag, Syed Jawed Shah and others present on the occasion.