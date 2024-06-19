Open Menu

DHO Pays Surprise Visit To Nathiagali Civil Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM

DHO pays surprise visit to Nathiagali Civil Hospital

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Faisal Khanzada Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Nathiagali Civil Hospital, to evaluate the medical services being provided to both tourists and local residents.

During his visit, Khanzada personally attended to the patients, showcasing his commitment to humanity.

 

He instructed the hospital's doctors, paramedical staff, and support personnel to deliver top-notch medical care to all visitors and locals.

In light of the high tourist traffic and VIP movements, Dr. Faisal Khanzada ordered the deployment of additional medical staff to ensure adequate healthcare services. 

He commended Dr. Tauseef, Dr. Fahad Khan Jadoon, Medical Technician Sardar Shaukat Tatreela, and the entire supporting staff for their exemplary service.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Visit Traffic All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan