DHO Pays Surprise Visit To Nathiagali Civil Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM
NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Faisal Khanzada Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Nathiagali Civil Hospital, to evaluate the medical services being provided to both tourists and local residents.
During his visit, Khanzada personally attended to the patients, showcasing his commitment to humanity.
He instructed the hospital's doctors, paramedical staff, and support personnel to deliver top-notch medical care to all visitors and locals.
In light of the high tourist traffic and VIP movements, Dr. Faisal Khanzada ordered the deployment of additional medical staff to ensure adequate healthcare services.
He commended Dr. Tauseef, Dr. Fahad Khan Jadoon, Medical Technician Sardar Shaukat Tatreela, and the entire supporting staff for their exemplary service.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi lauds CDA chairman, teams over zero waste operation during Eid days3 minutes ago
-
Govt taking series of initiatives in IT, agriculture sector to boost domestic, foreign investment: m ..3 minutes ago
-
LWMC sets new sanitation standards on Eid under CM Punjab's leadership33 minutes ago
-
Geneva seminar highlights rising Islamophobia, persecution of Indian Muslims1 hour ago
-
KFM condemns India's closure of Srinagar's Jamia Masjid on Eid1 hour ago
-
JKLF leader urges President Biden to appoint special envoy on Kashmir1 hour ago
-
SP directs all steps to ensure tourists' pleasant travel to Murree1 hour ago
-
World Sickle Cell awareness day stresses early diagnosis, education to extend patient life expectanc ..1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam meets Spanish ambassador1 hour ago
-
24,000 tonnes of offal disposed off in urban Multan2 hours ago
-
Committee formed to probe deaths of laptop burst incident2 hours ago
-
France’s Sorbonne University awards ‘PhD in Computer Networking’ to Pakistani student Imran Sy ..2 hours ago