DHO praises Siddiqui charitable hospital for providing medical services

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jaffer on Thursday said "Siddiqui Charitable Hospital" was continuously serving the people for 52 years without any discrimination which is commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized by the Youth Welfare Society.

On this occasion, President of Siddiqui Charitable Hospital Sajid Hussain Siddiqui was also given best performance award.

He said that he was proud that after becoming a doctor, he had started his medical practice from this hospital.

Dr. Lala Jaffer said that the services of Siddiqui Welfare in the field of medical and health services are commendable.

He assured his full support for the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Hussain Siddiqui said that the purpose of Siddiqui Welfare was to serve the suffering humanity and the specialist doctors in the hospital were also providing treatment to the patients free of cost.

Later on, Dr. Lala Jaffer also presented an award to Sajid Siddiqui for his outstanding performance. Youth Welfare Society's founder Syed Fahimuddin, Chairman Muhammad Yaseen Arain, Ali Bakhsh Pathan and others were also present on the occasion.