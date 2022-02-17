UrduPoint.com

DHO Praises Siddiqui Charitable Hospital For Providing Medical Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DHO praises Siddiqui charitable hospital for providing medical services

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jaffer on Thursday said "Siddiqui Charitable Hospital" was continuously serving the people for 52 years without any discrimination which is commendable

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jaffer on Thursday said "Siddiqui Charitable Hospital" was continuously serving the people for 52 years without any discrimination which is commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organized by the Youth Welfare Society.

On this occasion, President of Siddiqui Charitable Hospital Sajid Hussain Siddiqui was also given best performance award.

He said that he was proud that after becoming a doctor, he had started his medical practice from this hospital.

Dr. Lala Jaffer said that the services of Siddiqui Welfare in the field of medical and health services are commendable.

He assured his full support for the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Hussain Siddiqui said that the purpose of Siddiqui Welfare was to serve the suffering humanity and the specialist doctors in the hospital were also providing treatment to the patients free of cost.

Later on, Dr. Lala Jaffer also presented an award to Sajid Siddiqui for his outstanding performance. Youth Welfare Society's founder Syed Fahimuddin, Chairman Muhammad Yaseen Arain, Ali Bakhsh Pathan and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Doctor From Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

World recognizes Pakistan's response to COVID-19 p ..

World recognizes Pakistan's response to COVID-19 pandemic: Senate told

1 minute ago
 Beijing Concerned About Ban of Chinese Mobile Apps ..

Beijing Concerned About Ban of Chinese Mobile Apps in India - Commerce Ministry

1 minute ago
 Cambodia, Singapore vow to strengthen cooperation ..

Cambodia, Singapore vow to strengthen cooperation in post-pandemic era

1 minute ago
 Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COV ..

Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COVID-19 cases

10 minutes ago
 PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

10 minutes ago
 Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains a ..

Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains at 3-5 pct: ministry

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>