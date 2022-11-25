UrduPoint.com

DHO Recognizes Efforts Of District Administration, Police In Anti-polio Campaigns

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The District Health Office (DHO) here on Friday arranged an award ceremony at DC Office in recognition of the efforts made by the district administration and police department in various campaigns for eradication of polio from the district.

During the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar distributed shields and appreciation certificates among the best performing officers including Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Tehsildars.

DPO Lakki Marwat Zia Uddin was awarded with a special shield by the Deputy Commissioner for his support to the district administration and Health Office in the campaigns for eradication of polio from the district.

