DHO refutes social media reports about spreading diarrhea in villages

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Asadullah Kalhoro has refuted the reports circulated on Social media about spreading of diarrhea disease in different villages of the district.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the DHO said that after circulating news about the disease, the teams of rapid response force were sent to the villages Urs Solangi, Yaqoob Hakro and Sharif Hakro to ascertain the situation.

He said that special teams in their reports said that Diarrhoea symptoms were found in 3 children and 2 adults who were provided necessary medicines and recovering from disease.

DHO said that reports regarding deaths occurred on a large scale were false and baseless, however, 18 years old woman Zameeran d/o Ali Sher Resident of village Sharif Hakro UC Qasim Khai, died on 24 May.

DHO said that shortage of clean drinking water and poor sanitation were main causes of spreading diseases in the villages, however seminars were being organized to educate people about disease and medicines were also provided to the patients.

He appealed to media representatives to communicate verified news about disease.