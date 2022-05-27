UrduPoint.com

DHO Refutes Social Media Reports About Spreading Diarrhea In Villages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 09:48 PM

DHO refutes social media reports about spreading diarrhea in villages

The District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Asadullah Kalhoro has refuted the reports circulated on Social media about spreading of diarrhea disease in different villages of the district

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The District Health officer (DHO) Dr. Asadullah Kalhoro has refuted the reports circulated on Social media about spreading of diarrhea disease in different villages of the district.

According to a handout issued by the District Information office, the DHO said that after circulating news about the disease, the teams of rapid response force were sent to the villages Urs Solangi, Yaqoob Hakro and Sharif Hakro to ascertain the situation.

He said that special teams in their reports said that Diarrhoea symptoms were found in 3 children and 2 adults who were provided necessary medicines and recovering from disease.

DHO said that reports regarding deaths occurred on a large scale were false and baseless, however, 18 years old woman Zameeran d/o Ali Sher Resident of village Sharif Hakro UC Qasim Khai, died on 24 May.

DHO said that shortage of clean drinking water and poor sanitation were main causes of spreading diseases in the villages, however seminars were being organized to educate people about disease and medicines were also provided to the patients.

He appealed to media representatives to communicate verified news about disease.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor Water Died May Women Media From

Recent Stories

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school ..

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school massacre

42 seconds ago
 US Aware of Ukraine's Requests for Rocket Systems, ..

US Aware of Ukraine's Requests for Rocket Systems, Has Not Made Final Decision - ..

44 seconds ago
 Russian, Austrian Leaders Discuss Global Food Secu ..

Russian, Austrian Leaders Discuss Global Food Security Over Phone - Kremlin

45 seconds ago
 Six days aside, Imran would not return to Islamaba ..

Six days aside, Imran would not return to Islamabad in 6 centuries : Marriyum

51 seconds ago
 European Council to Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Food ..

European Council to Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Food Security on May 30-31 - Presid ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken, Ukraine Counterpart Share Updates on Effo ..

Blinken, Ukraine Counterpart Share Updates on Efforts to Resolve Food Crisis - S ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.